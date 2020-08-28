Horizons DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.86

Horizons DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.86 and traded as high as $28.96. Horizons DAX Germany ETF shares last traded at $28.98, with a volume of 7,700 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average is $24.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Horizons DAX Germany ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Horizons DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,606 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 6.04% of Horizons DAX Germany ETF worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

