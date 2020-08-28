Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP lowered its position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 71.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,405 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1,524.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 248.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James M. Splinter sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $1,901,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,695,867.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 3,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $166,083.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,022 shares in the company, valued at $5,159,530.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,541 shares of company stock worth $4,836,011 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Cfra increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.31. 1,428,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,507. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average of $47.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

