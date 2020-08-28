Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 9.59%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.79. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRL. Cfra raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Argus began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,300 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $258,693.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,451.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 51,796 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $2,510,034.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,727 shares in the company, valued at $7,594,990.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 100,541 shares of company stock worth $4,836,011 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

