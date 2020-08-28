Horton Capital Management LLC Invests $109.35 Million in Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Horton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,177,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,350,000. Repro Med Systems comprises 82.4% of Horton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Horton Capital Management LLC owned about 27.73% of Repro Med Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRMD. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Repro Med Systems during the second quarter worth $1,764,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Repro Med Systems during the second quarter worth $1,585,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Repro Med Systems during the second quarter worth $1,255,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Repro Med Systems during the second quarter worth $1,137,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Repro Med Systems during the second quarter worth $1,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRMD traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $8.22. The company had a trading volume of 412,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,555. Repro Med Systems has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $12.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $412.31 million, a PE ratio of 187.80 and a beta of 0.31.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Repro Med Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $7.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Repro Med Systems will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KRMD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Repro Med Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Repro Med Systems in a report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Repro Med Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Repro Med Systems from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Repro Med Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Repro Med Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

