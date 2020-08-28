HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Earnings Results

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06, RTT News reports. HP had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 295.77%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.70. 14,391,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,563,326. HP has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Get HP alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $747,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Enrique Lores bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $222,345.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 80,500 shares of company stock worth $1,249,835. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HP to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of HP from $22.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of HP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.88.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.