HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.50. HP also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.16-2.20 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPQ. UBS Group dropped their price objective on HP from $22.50 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut HP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on HP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.70. The company had a trading volume of 14,391,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,563,326. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.96. HP has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.39.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HP will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. HP’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 50,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $747,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 17,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,835. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

