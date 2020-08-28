HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

HP (NYSE:HPQ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 295.77%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.70. 14,391,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,563,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.96. HP has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average is $17.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. ValuEngine cut shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on HP from $22.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised HP to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.88.

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $279,990.00. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $747,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,729.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,835. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

