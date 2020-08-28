HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.83

Shares of HSS Hire Group PLC (LON:HSS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.83 and traded as high as $27.00. HSS Hire Group shares last traded at $26.10, with a volume of 570 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSS Hire Group in a report on Friday, June 5th.

Get HSS Hire Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 29.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.00.

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools, equipment, and hire-related services to businesses, and trade and DIY customers; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; provides cleaning equipment solutions for contract cleaners; and supplies specialist support for powered access equipment, including scissor lifts, telehandlers, and propelled booms.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for HSS Hire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSS Hire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.