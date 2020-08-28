HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) Receives $1.18 Average Price Target from Brokerages

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.18.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HTGM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down previously from $2.00) on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTGM. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 4,455,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,600 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 211.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 210,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 143,172 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,012 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 163,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 63,998 shares during the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,428. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.72.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 85.82% and a negative net margin of 141.02%. Equities analysts predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

