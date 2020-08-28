HTMLCOIN 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $18,914.00 (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including C-Patex, Bleutrade, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $2.55 million and $18,914.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00067084 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.99 or 0.00738426 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.64 or 0.01656409 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,487.98 or 0.99812836 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00011994 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00151570 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00007614 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001708 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, C-Patex, HitBTC, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

