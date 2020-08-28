Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) is DRH Investments Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

DRH Investments Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares during the period. Huntington Ingalls Industries comprises 11.0% of DRH Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. DRH Investments Inc. owned about 0.18% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $12,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 230,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,061,000 after purchasing an additional 35,005 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 72.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 25,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,882,000 after purchasing an additional 171,747 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $91,338.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,097 shares in the company, valued at $352,736.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HII traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $153.44. The company had a trading volume of 470,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.04. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $147.14 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.26.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($2.86). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

