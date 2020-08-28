Hurify (HUR) Price Tops $0.0003

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. Hurify has a market cap of $70,661.75 and $171.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hurify token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, CoinMex, Tidex and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, Hurify has traded down 18.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00041882 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $632.17 or 0.05492612 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00032914 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Hurify Token Profile

Hurify is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,325,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,464,943 tokens. Hurify’s official message board is medium.com/@Hurify . Hurify’s official website is hurify.co . Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hurify

Hurify can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, LATOKEN, CoinMex, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hurify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hurify using one of the exchanges listed above.

