Husky Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) Receives $7.42 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Husky Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.42.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Husky Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Husky Energy from $3.80 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Husky Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

HUSKF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,811. Husky Energy has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

