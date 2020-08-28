HyperCash (HC) Price Tops $1.49 on Major Exchanges

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00013155 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, EXX, Bithumb and Binance. During the last week, HyperCash has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $66.79 million and $24.69 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HyperCash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00126637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.11 or 0.01631715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00203022 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000824 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00154921 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000140 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,755,311 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, TOPBTC, Coinnest, ZB.COM, OKEx, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Bithumb, Binance, Kucoin, HitBTC, Huobi, Allcoin and EXX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.