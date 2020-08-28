HyperCash (HC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14.96 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. HyperCash has a total market cap of $68.25 million and $14.96 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for about $1.52 or 0.00013265 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, Huobi, Coinnest and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00132052 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.51 or 0.01648579 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00199199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00157761 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000142 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,756,251 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Allcoin, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Coinnest, Huobi, Kucoin, EXX, OKEx, ZB.COM, Gate.io, Binance, TOPBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

