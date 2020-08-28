HyperQuant (HQT) Hits Market Capitalization of $28,486.14

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One HyperQuant token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDAX, Bilaxy and Kryptono. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $28,486.14 and approximately $9,179.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 44.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00126637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.11 or 0.01631715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00203022 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000824 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00154921 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000140 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDAX, Kryptono and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

