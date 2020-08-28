HyperQuant Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.00 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $28,831.10 and $11.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded down 39% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperQuant token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, Hotbit, IDAX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00132052 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.51 or 0.01648579 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00199199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00157761 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000142 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Hotbit, Kryptono and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

