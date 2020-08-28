Ian Davies Acquires 100,000 Shares of Senex Energy Ltd (ASX:SXY) Stock

Senex Energy Ltd (ASX:SXY) insider Ian Davies acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$28,000.00 ($20,000.00).
Senex Energy Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.12 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of A$0.43 ($0.30). The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.84. The company has a market cap of $291.29 million and a P/E ratio of 33.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.24.
Senex Energy Company Profile
