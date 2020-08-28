Ian Davies Acquires 100,000 Shares of Senex Energy Ltd (ASX:SXY) Stock

Senex Energy Ltd (ASX:SXY) insider Ian Davies acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$28,000.00 ($20,000.00).

Senex Energy Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.12 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of A$0.43 ($0.30). The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.84. The company has a market cap of $291.29 million and a P/E ratio of 33.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.24.

Senex Energy Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Australia. It primarily holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Cooper-Eromanga Basin, as well as coal seam gas tenements in Surat Basin, Queensland. The company was formerly known as Victoria Petroleum NL and changed its name to Senex Energy Limited in 2010.

