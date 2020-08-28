ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Trading 5.2% Higher

ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) shares were up 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $11.24. Approximately 8,114,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 8,823,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IBN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ICICI Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ICICI Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.19.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Analysts predict that ICICI Bank Ltd will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBN. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank in the second quarter worth $64,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ICICI Bank by 348,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in ICICI Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the first quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

