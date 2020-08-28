IDEX Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last week, IDEX has traded 32.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a market capitalization of $66.12 million and $5.58 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001098 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00126637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.11 or 0.01631715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00203022 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000824 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00154921 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000140 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 530,591,134 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.