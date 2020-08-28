IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,863 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of IHS Markit worth $29,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter worth $28,000. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter worth $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter worth $61,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 58.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter worth $110,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of NYSE INFO traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,769. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.39. IHS Markit Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 10.73%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Todd S. Hyatt sold 40,500 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $3,057,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,360,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,791,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INFO shares. UBS Group raised shares of IHS Markit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

See Also: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.