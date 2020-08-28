ImageCoin (IMG) Achieves Market Cap of $735,511.39

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0725 or 0.00000628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $735,511.39 and $2.72 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 39.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001587 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000144 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,147,498 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

