Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 932.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,194 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 276.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,543,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,190 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Incyte by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,938,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,579,000 after purchasing an additional 776,209 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,239,000 after purchasing an additional 753,967 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,396,000. Finally, NWQ Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.86.

Shares of INCY stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.30. The company had a trading volume of 744,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -103.63 and a beta of 1.00. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.55 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Herve Hoppenot sold 124,148 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $12,776,070.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,250 shares in the company, valued at $25,238,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,214 shares of company stock worth $26,426,924. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

