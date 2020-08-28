Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.58.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on III. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Information Services Group from $1.60 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at $901,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the second quarter valued at $650,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at $260,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,930,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 100,944 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 201.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 78,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 47,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,624. The stock has a market cap of $107.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.34. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.32.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Information Services Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

