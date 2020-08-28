ING Groep NV (AMS:INGA) Receives €8.12 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ING Groep NV (AMS:INGA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €8.12 ($9.55).

Several research firms recently commented on INGA. Deutsche Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.60 ($10.12) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.90 ($10.47) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

ING Groep has a 1-year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 1-year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

