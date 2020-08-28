Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INGR. ValuEngine upgraded Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4,767.2% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,671,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513,853 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter valued at about $67,709,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 44.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,048,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,675,000 after purchasing an additional 629,284 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 7,802.4% during the first quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 307,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,209,000 after purchasing an additional 303,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 732.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 276,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 243,631 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INGR stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.92. 370,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,174. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.47. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $59.11 and a 12 month high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

