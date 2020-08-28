INMAX Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $659.00 (INX)

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. During the last week, INMAX has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One INMAX token can currently be bought for about $0.0337 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. INMAX has a total market cap of $86,420.84 and $659.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00131427 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.81 or 0.01642817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00199278 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000828 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00157588 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About INMAX

INMAX launched on September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,568,188 tokens. INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex . The official website for INMAX is inmax.live . The official message board for INMAX is medium.com/@inmax_exchange

INMAX Token Trading

INMAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INMAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INMAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

