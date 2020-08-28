INO COIN Tops 24 Hour Volume of $424,648.00 (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. INO COIN has a market cap of $444.76 million and $424,648.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INO COIN token can now be bought for $2.47 or 0.00021412 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store and Exrates. During the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00131863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.35 or 0.01658210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00200237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00158787 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000142 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling INO COIN

INO COIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

