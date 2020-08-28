Insider Buying: Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) Insider Buys 12,000 Shares of Stock

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) insider Ya-Qin Zhang bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$19.17 ($13.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$230,040.00 ($164,314.29).

Fortescue Metals Group Limited has a 52-week low of A$6.59 ($4.71) and a 52-week high of A$18.92 ($13.51). The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$12.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$11.31.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Fortescue Metals Group’s payout ratio is 61.80%.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

