Insider Buying: Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) CEO Acquires 73,327 Shares of Stock

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) CEO James S. Mahan III bought 73,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,502,470.23.

LOB stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.74. 347,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91. Live Oak Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $21.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $851.20 million, a P/E ratio of 123.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.34 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 1.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 435.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LOB shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Oak Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

