Insider Buying: Orora Ltd (ASX:ORA) Insider Acquires 52,000 Shares of Stock

Orora Ltd (ASX:ORA) insider Alan Sindel purchased 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.34 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of A$121,680.00 ($86,914.29).

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78. Orora Ltd has a 12-month low of A$2.23 ($1.59) and a 12-month high of A$3.52 ($2.51). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of A$2.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 16.51.

Get Orora alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. Orora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.53%.

Orora Limited manufactures and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. The company offers glass bottles, aluminum cans, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, recycled paper, rigid and flexible packaging, bags and sacks, general packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

Read More: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Orora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.