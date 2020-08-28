Insider Buying: Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (ASX:PSQ) Insider Acquires 941,653 Shares of Stock

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (ASX:PSQ) insider Benjamin(Ben) Gisz acquired 941,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.76 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,652,601.02 ($1,180,429.30).
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$1.49. The company has a market cap of $218.11 million and a P/E ratio of 25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.10. Pacific Smiles Group Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.71 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of A$2.05 ($1.46).
About Pacific Smiles Group
See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Smiles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Smiles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.