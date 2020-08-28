Insider Buying: Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (ASX:PSQ) Insider Acquires 941,653 Shares of Stock

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (ASX:PSQ) insider Benjamin(Ben) Gisz acquired 941,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.76 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,652,601.02 ($1,180,429.30).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$1.49. The company has a market cap of $218.11 million and a P/E ratio of 25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.10. Pacific Smiles Group Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.71 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of A$2.05 ($1.46).

About Pacific Smiles Group

Pacific Smiles Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates dental centers under the Pacific Smiles Dental and nib Dental Care brand names in Eastern Australia. The company provides general dentistry services, including check-ups, teeth cleaning, fillings, and extractions; dental treatments, such as crowns, bridges, fillings, and extractions; advanced dentistry comprising dental implants; and specialist dentistry, such as orthodontics, prosthodontics, endodontics, and periodontics, as well as other treatments under general anaesthetic and intravenous sedation.

