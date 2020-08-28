Insider Buying: Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Major Shareholder Buys 250,000 Shares of Stock

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) major shareholder Handok, Inc. acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $117,500.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Handok, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 25th, Handok, Inc. acquired 250,000 shares of Rezolute stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Handok, Inc. purchased 125,000 shares of Rezolute stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.34 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00.

On Friday, July 31st, Handok, Inc. purchased 375,000 shares of Rezolute stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.32 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00.

On Thursday, July 16th, Handok, Inc. acquired 250,000 shares of Rezolute stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.19 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 14th, Handok, Inc. acquired 84,000 shares of Rezolute stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.16 per share, with a total value of $13,440.00.

RZLT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 587,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,409. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15. Rezolute has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.59.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, specializes in the development of drug therapies for the treatment of patients with metabolic and orphan diseases in the United States. Its products include RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, a devastating ultra-orphan pediatric disease; RZ402, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in late stage preclinical program for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and RZ602, a product candidate that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

