Insula Price Tops $0.59 (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. During the last week, Insula has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Insula token can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00005176 BTC on major exchanges. Insula has a market cap of $325,793.39 and $8,945.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insula alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00007910 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00085128 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00277258 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002374 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00040539 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000356 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00008089 BTC.

About Insula

ISLA is a token. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,650 tokens. Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com

Buying and Selling Insula

Insula can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insula should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insula using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insula Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insula and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.