Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Reduced by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.7% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after buying an additional 8,659,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,884,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,921 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 45.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,122,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BofA Securities downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.43. The company had a trading volume of 35,190,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,722,213. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.23. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

