Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 639,157 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,605 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $189,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 50.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $346.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,311. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $360.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Several brokerages have commented on INTU. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.24.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.