Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.57

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.57 and traded as low as $20.52. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $20.81, with a volume of 20,800 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 15.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

