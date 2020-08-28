Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr (LON:IPU) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $390.96

Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr PLC (LON:IPU) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $390.96 and traded as low as $384.00. Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr shares last traded at $385.00, with a volume of 12,633 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 390.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 429.77. The company has a market cap of $131.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

