Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Increased by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,633 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 8.6% of CKW Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $38,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.6% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.8% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $291.05. The company had a trading volume of 49,320,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,181,406. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.26. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $293.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.424 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

