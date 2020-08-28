Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Sykes Enterprises (SYKE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ: SYKE) recently:

8/12/2020 – Sykes Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/10/2020 – Sykes Enterprises had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research.

8/10/2020 – Sykes Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

8/8/2020 – Sykes Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated is a global business process outsourcing (BPO) leader in providing comprehensive inbound customer engagement services to Global 2000 companies, primarily in the communications, financial services, healthcare, technology, transportation and retail industries. SYKES’ differentiated end-to-end service platform effectively engages consumers at every touch point in their customer lifecycle, starting from digital marketing and acquisition to customer support, technical support, up-sell/cross-sell and retention. SYKES provides its services through multiple communication channels encompassing phone, e-mail, web, chat, social media and digital self-service. Utilizing its integrated onshore/offshore and virtual at-home agent delivery models, SYKES serves its clients through two geographic operating segments: the Americas (United States, Canada, Latin America, India and the Asia Pacific region) and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa). “

SYKE stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $34.17. 203,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,492. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $38.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.65.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 4,700 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $150,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,926.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 15.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,505,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,637,000 after purchasing an additional 206,023 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 329,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after buying an additional 165,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sykes Enterprises by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,952,000 after purchasing an additional 73,024 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,390,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,830,000 after buying an additional 70,523 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 132.0% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 104,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 59,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

