Investors Purchase Large Volume of Mcdonald’s Call Options (NYSE:MCD)

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 157,502 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 520% compared to the average volume of 25,403 call options.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.40.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.91. The stock had a trading volume of 213,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,032. The company has a market capitalization of $158.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.18. Mcdonald’s has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.01.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 12.9% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Torray LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 31,840 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.8% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.