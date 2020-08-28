Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) rose 8.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.68. Approximately 1,884,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,792,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.

IOVA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.73.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average of $30.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 170.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 95,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 59,975 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $563,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $473,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 63.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 42,489 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 54,793 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

