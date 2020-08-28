iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,234 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 152.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,672,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,873,398. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.47. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.97 and a 1-year high of $123.41.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

