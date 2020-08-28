iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stake Raised by JRM Investment Counsel LLC

JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises 5.1% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $7,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,781,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 15,925.0% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 711,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,149,000 after purchasing an additional 707,071 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,598,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,746,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,550,000 after purchasing an additional 437,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 821.3% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 282,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,655,000 after purchasing an additional 251,743 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.00. The stock had a trading volume of 806,665 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.90 and its 200-day moving average is $66.37.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.