iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stake Raised by JRM Investment Counsel LLC

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020

JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises 5.1% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $7,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,781,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 15,925.0% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 711,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,149,000 after purchasing an additional 707,071 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,598,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,746,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,550,000 after purchasing an additional 437,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 821.3% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 282,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,655,000 after purchasing an additional 251,743 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.00. The stock had a trading volume of 806,665 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.90 and its 200-day moving average is $66.37.

