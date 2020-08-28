iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) Shares Purchased by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF accounts for about 0.2% of CKW Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,324,000. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 47.6% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 317,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,524,000 after purchasing an additional 102,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 972.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 29,181 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 888,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,788,000 after purchasing an additional 28,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 883.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 20,626 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,800 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.25 and its 200 day moving average is $88.49. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $88.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.