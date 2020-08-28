iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC

Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 6.6% of Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,570,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,837,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,301 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,895,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,577,000 after purchasing an additional 143,239 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $330,666,000. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,276,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,548 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS USMV traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,974,318 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.29 and its 200 day moving average is $60.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.