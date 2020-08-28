iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,316 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $47.03. 909,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,113. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.64.

