iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,720. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $227.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

