iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $86,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after buying an additional 5,695,438 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $883,399,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,607.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,817,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,150,000 after buying an additional 2,652,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,413,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $349.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,765,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,350,505. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $351.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $330.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.46.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

