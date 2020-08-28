iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 141.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $81,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $95,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.02. 4,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,596. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $85.63 and a 1-year high of $162.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.82.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

